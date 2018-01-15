Speeding driver runs red light and causes fiery car crash in north Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Speeding driver runs red light and causes 3-car crash, police say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A speeding driver ran a red light and caused a fiery crash involving two other cars in north Houston, police say.

The accident happened on north Shepherd and west Tidwell around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti was speeding.

An officer was on patrol in the area and saw the crash.

She and a passerby rushed over and pulled the man out of his burning car.

He suffered severe burns and went to the hospital in critical condition.

The other two drivers also went to hospitals.

There's no word on the conditions of the drivers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
speedingcar firecar crashtraffic accidentrescueHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video