A speeding driver ran a red light and caused a fiery crash involving two other cars in north Houston, police say.The accident happened on north Shepherd and west Tidwell around 1 a.m. Monday.Police said the driver of the Infiniti was speeding.An officer was on patrol in the area and saw the crash.She and a passerby rushed over and pulled the man out of his burning car.He suffered severe burns and went to the hospital in critical condition.The other two drivers also went to hospitals.There's no word on the conditions of the drivers.