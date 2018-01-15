Stops and starts: Case Keenum's journey through the NFL

Despite being constantly ruled out, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum continues to make a name for himself in the NFL.The former University of Houston standout threw for 19, 217 yards and 155 touchdown passes in college. He currently holds the NCAA passing record. Even so, the Abilene, Texas, native didn't get drafted, but that hasn't stopped him from landing in the NFL.Keenum, 29, bounced back and forth between the Houston Texans and the now Los Angeles Rams for four seasons before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.Now he's headed to the NFC Championship Game, and if the Vikings win that, the Super Bowl.Here's a look back his journey through the NFL.Houston Texans sign Keenum as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston. He was released that August before being signed to the practice squad on Sept.1, 2012.Keenum is re-signed to the Texans, spending his entire rookie season on the practice squad.Made his first career start at Kansas City after starter Matt Schaub gets injured.The Texans waive Keenum to make room for Ryan Mallett. Keenum is claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Rams the next day.Keenum is waived by the St. Louis Rams. The Rams bring him back just two days later, re-signing to the practice squad.The Texans sign Keenum off the Rams practice squad.Keenum leads the Texans to a 25-13 win over Baltimore Ravens, Keenum's first start of the season.The Rams reaquire Keenum from the Texans in exchange for a 7th round pick in 2016.Keenum is named the starting quarterback for the Rams in Week 11.The now - Los Angeles Rams sign Keenum to a one-year deal worth roughly $3.6 million.Rams bench Keenum for rookie Jared Goff and Keenum is allowed to leave in the offseason.Keenum signs one year deal worth $2 million with Minnesota Vikings after spending two seasons with the Rams. Keenum starts 14 of 15 games for the Vikings, helping them clinch the NFC North division.He leads the Vikings to a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints after connecting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the final play of the game.