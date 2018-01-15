EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2946594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex

Police are questioning a woman after a man was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex in west Houston.It happened just before midnight at the Hudson apartments in the 3100 block of Hayes Road.Police said the woman at the scene that they are now questioning was in some sort of dating relationship with the victim."There was a female who remained at the scene. She advised she was in some kind of dating relationship with the male and at some point he was stabbed. She is down at our homicide division giving a statement right now," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.Investigators said they are not sure if this was a case of self-defense or something else.They said an altercation took place near the apartments, but it's not clear if that is connected to the stabbing.Police said it is too soon to know if charges will be filed.