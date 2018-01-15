Officials with the Houston Fire Department confirm a space heater is to blame for an overnight fire at a home in east Houston.The homeowner told Eyewitness News he heard a pop inside his house on Gans Street near Clinton Park off the East Loop.He says he saw the space heater on fire and tried to use a garden hose to put out the flames, but there was too much smoke.The homeowner managed to grab his mother, who was also home at the time, and both escaped safely.He then called 911.Crews were able put out the fire before it destroyed the house.The fire department warns that if you're using a space heater, you should keep an eye on the outlets and make sure you don't overload them.