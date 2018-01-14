Police in Rhode Island find several people living in squalor with 44 animals

Officers said they removed 44 animals from deplorable conditions. (KTRK)

Police in Rhode Island say a homeowner was arrested for assaulting an officer as authorities worked to rescue 44 animals from a hoarding situation.

Investigators said at least three people were living inside the home with the animals, including several teenagers in the basement.

In all, officers took 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon and a mouse from the home.

Officers said the animals appear to be in good health, but the house had to be immediately condemned because it was unfit for both people and animals.

