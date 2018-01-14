Police in Rhode Island say a homeowner was arrested for assaulting an officer as authorities worked to rescue 44 animals from a hoarding situation.Investigators said at least three people were living inside the home with the animals, including several teenagers in the basement.In all, officers took 20 dogs, 22 cats, a bearded dragon and a mouse from the home.Officers said the animals appear to be in good health, but the house had to be immediately condemned because it was unfit for both people and animals.