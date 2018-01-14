Federal investigators say a man believed to be part of the drug smuggling group known as the Cocaine Cowboys is in custody.U.S Marshals arrested Mario Gonzalez in Florida on Friday night with the help of helicopters, armored vehicles, K-9 units and more than 40 officers.Investigators said Gonzalez was on the run since 2014, when he served time on drug charges.Police say when they approached his home, Gonzalez took off in an all-terrain vehicle, but ended up crashing into a fence.He was allegedly found with a semi-automatic weapon in his possession.Assistant Chief Manny Puri of the U.S. Marshals said he was jubilant about the arrest."This guy was a very dangerous guy. He was one of the original "Cocaine Cowboys" and did jail time before, and eluded us before, in a car chase, going 120 miles an hour, and he was prepared, but we were more prepared this time," Puri said.The Cocaine Cowboys were accused of smuggling tons of cocaine from Colombia to Miami in the 70s and 80s, usually for the Medellin and Cali cartels.