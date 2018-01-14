Armed robber climbs through McDonald's drive thru window in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police need help finding an armed robbery who forced his way through a McDonald's drive thru window. (KTRK)

DEKALB, Georgia --
An armed robber is on the run after he was recorded climbing through the drive-thru window of a McDonald's restaurant.

Police in Georgia say surveillance video shows the thief run past a line of cars before pulling a gun on a female McDonald's employee through the window.

The woman let out a scream and was able to escape his grasp, but then the robber climbed inside.

DeKalb police said the crook got away with the cash register, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Customers in line told WSB-TV they saw the entire thing as it unfolded.

"I go there every night to get something to eat. It's just crazy," witness Ju Washington said. "I hope they get him. They need to get him. There could have been kids in the car. Anybody could have gotten shot."

Investigators hope his voice, which was captured in the video, stands out to someone and that he is caught before he has a chance to victimize anyone else.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
surveillance videomcdonald'sarmed robberyinvestigationu.s. & worldfast food restaurantGeorgia
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video