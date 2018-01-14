An armed robber is on the run after he was recorded climbing through the drive-thru window of a McDonald's restaurant.Police in Georgia say surveillance video shows the thief run past a line of cars before pulling a gun on a female McDonald's employee through the window.The woman let out a scream and was able to escape his grasp, but then the robber climbed inside.DeKalb police said the crook got away with the cash register, but fortunately no one was hurt.Customers in line toldthey saw the entire thing as it unfolded."I go there every night to get something to eat. It's just crazy," witness Ju Washington said. "I hope they get him. They need to get him. There could have been kids in the car. Anybody could have gotten shot."Investigators hope his voice, which was captured in the video, stands out to someone and that he is caught before he has a chance to victimize anyone else.