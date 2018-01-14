PETS & ANIMALS

Clute girl defies the odds at school with service dog's help

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl able to return to school with help of diabetic alert dog (KTRK)

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --
While there are many stories about how man's best friend can change lives, here's one about a sweet dog that is helping to save one.

Kaitlyn and her dog Prim are glued to each other at Clute Intermediate.

The Brazoria County girl says the diabetic alert dog has allowed her to go back to school by helping her control her diabetes.

"I had given myself too much insulin at lunch, and my blood sugar went down to below 30," Kaitlyn said. "And she alerted me. She had alerted me whenever it was going down, and it was going down so fast that I couldn't treat it."

Video from Brazosport ISD shows how the friends work through the school day.

Kaitlyn previously missed a year of school because she was too sick, but with Prim's help, she's back with her friends and back in the classroom.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsstudent safetystudentsservice animaldogdiabeteschildren's healthClute
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video