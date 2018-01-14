Clute girl defies the odds at school with service dog's help

While there are many stories about how man's best friend can change lives, here's one about a sweet dog that is helping to save one.Kaitlyn and her dog Prim are glued to each other at Clute Intermediate.The Brazoria County girl says the diabetic alert dog has allowed her to go back to school by helping her control her diabetes."I had given myself too much insulin at lunch, and my blood sugar went down to below 30," Kaitlyn said. "And she alerted me. She had alerted me whenever it was going down, and it was going down so fast that I couldn't treat it."Video from Brazosport ISD shows how the friends work through the school day.Kaitlyn previously missed a year of school because she was too sick, but with Prim's help, she's back with her friends and back in the classroom.