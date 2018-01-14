SCIENCE

Mysterious foam plagues creek, neighborhood in northeastern Pennsylvania

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
Mysterious foam is plaguing a creek and a neighborhood in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The odd suds almost look like snow. But, it's not. It's a foam that popped up along a section of the Black Creek in Luzerne County. It's believed to be soap suds.

"It's an eyesore. It really is," said resident Amanda Watkins. "But to my kids it's, 'Hey lets have fun in it.' But I don't know what's in it. I mean, it smells good and it smells like soap, but we don't know if there's any chemicals in it."

Neighbors hoped rain might clear up the situation, but instead it made matters worse.

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the substance to see what it is. Experts there told WNEP-TV the foam is likely coming from the Henkel plant near Hazleton. That's a facility that makes soap and detergent.

A company spokesperson issued this statement: "We are working diligently with the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority to understand the source of the foam. Until these inspections are complete we have no further information on the situation."

A Black Creek Township supervisor says DEP told her it was coming from a broken pipe at Henkel. Crews could be seen digging around an area outside the plant.

The township supervisor says DEP told her the foam is not hazardous. The tests being done by DEP are expected to be finished next week.

