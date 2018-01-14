SOCIETY

Indiana cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Hobart Police Officer Richard Mayer was eating with a few colleagues on Friday when he noticed a toddler turning purple a few tables away. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana --
Hobart Police Officer Richard Mayer was eating with a few colleagues on Friday when he noticed a toddler turning purple a few tables away.

Before he knew it, the mother picked up her child and started running toward Mayer for help.

It all happened at a Chik-Fil-A restaurant in Merrillville. Melanie Hasse said her daughter, Charlotte, started choking while they were eating lunch.

"I looked over and she started gagging. I could see something kind of in the back of her throat, mistakenly reached in to try to grab it out, I think that pushed it back into her throat," said Hasse.

That's when Hasse ran to Mayer.

"She came running over...I grabbed her and Officer Ramos to my right flipped her over, we did back slaps on her and got food dislodged from her throat right away," said Mayer.

Dislodging a tiny piece of apple from Charlotte's throat was Mayer's first act as a paid police officer.

"That caught us all off guard," he said.

Hasse couldn't have been more grateful.

"This is what he was meant to do," she said. "To save lives in some kind of way."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyherochokingtoddlerpolice officeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video