A family is searching for answers as police work to learn what caused a mother of two to kill her kids and herself.It happened Saturday night at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Officers responded to the home shortly before six to find two kids suffering from life-threatening injuries."We're very saddened for the family and for the friends, and we're also concerned for the officers who had to interact and deal with that tonight," said Major Mike Smathers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department toldA boy who was just seven years old and his baby sister who had just turned three in December were found injured inside the home by police. Officers would not go into much detail but stated the two children later died at the hospital. Police say it was their own mom, who officers have not yet publicly identified, who caused the injuries before jumping off a bridge onto I-485.Police don't know what led the mom of two to this heartbreaking ending. According to neighbors, nothing indicated that the family was troubled.The police investigation is ongoing.