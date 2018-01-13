More than 30 calves ripped apart by dogs on Arkansas farm

WESTERN GROVE, Arkansas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for dogs that ripped more than 30 calves apart on a North Arkansas farm.
"The nose would be ripped off completely down to their teeth. The ears would be eaten into the heads," farmer Kenny Lee told KYTV.
Officials and the farmer believe the dogs are coming from nearby homes and forming a pack.
"Dogs are a lot like teenage boys. You get a few of them together unsupervised and there's probably going to be some problems," Glenn Wheeler said.
The slaughtered cows come with a hefty price tag. The calves are worth about $900 to $1,000 a head, KYTV reported.
Some of the calves were still alive and suffering when they were found.
The farmer says at first when he found the dead calves he thought they were sick.
But then a neighbor saw the dogs attack.
The farmers were able to kill another dog-- but there are still more out there.
Officials identified at least one of the owners.
In Newton County, there is no leash law and it is legal to shoot and kill a dog if it's chasing or killing your livestock.
