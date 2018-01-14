Police say an innocent boy playing basketball with his friends was struck by a stray bullet at Haviland Park in southwest Houston.A friend was FaceTiming with someone at the park and heard the shots, then called 911.Friends of the 14-year-old boy rushed him to Texas Children's Hospital in their own car.Police said they believe he will survive based on the injuries they are aware of.When officers arrived at the park close to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, investigators said the scene was very quiet. The boy's friends were gone and so were any eyewitnesses."Apparently there was a group of men playing dice or dominoes and another car showed up and started firing at them," said Lt. Marco Loera, with the Houston Police Department. "That's when the kid got shot by the stray bullet."Investigators are looking for any eyewitnesses in the case.The HPD helicopter searched the area but no arrests have been made.