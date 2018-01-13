Astros acquire pitcher Gerrit Cole in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2925854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn more about new Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole.

OFFICIAL: The #Astros have acquired Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Welcome to Houston, Gerrit! pic.twitter.com/emJCoNScVU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 14, 2018

The Houston Astros have acquired right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Pittsburgh will receive pitcher Joe Musgrove, third baseman Colin Moran, reliever Michael Feliz and Minor League outfielder Jason Martin from the Astros.Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and 196-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio while making a career-high 33 starts in 2017.He has one year of arbitration remaining and could command a hefty salary bump in 2019, one of the reasons the Pirates had explored trading him in recent weeks.Cole will be added to a rotation that features Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers Jr. and Brad Peacock.The Astros will open the 2018 season against the Texas Rangers on March 29.