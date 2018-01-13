Astros acquire pitcher Gerrit Cole in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros have acquired right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh will receive pitcher Joe Musgrove, third baseman Colin Moran, reliever Michael Feliz and Minor League outfielder Jason Martin from the Astros.
Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and 196-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio while making a career-high 33 starts in 2017.
He has one year of arbitration remaining and could command a hefty salary bump in 2019, one of the reasons the Pirates had explored trading him in recent weeks.
Verlander, Keuchel, Cole, McCullers, Morton. I like that Starting Rotation. #Astros @abc13houston— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) January 13, 2018
OFFICIAL: The #Astros have acquired Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates.— Houston Astros (@astros) January 14, 2018
Welcome to Houston, Gerrit! pic.twitter.com/emJCoNScVU
Cole will be added to a rotation that features Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers Jr. and Brad Peacock.
The Astros will open the 2018 season against the Texas Rangers on March 29.
