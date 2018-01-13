Man accused of fatally shooting mother after argument over video game

CERES, California (KTRK) --
A California man fatally shot his 68-year-old mother Friday night after losing a video game, police said.

Investigators told KCRA that 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was alone in his room late Thursday when he started yelling out in anger after losing a video game.

When his mother, Lydia, came up to check on him, an argument erupted.

"He came out yelling something about my headset is broken or something about the headset being broken and then grabbed a gun and started shooting," Sgt. Greg Yotsuya, with the Ceres Police Department told KCRA.

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling.

A fourth struck his mother in the head -- killing her.

Police said the suspect's father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son. Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative's home in Riverbank.

KCRA reported that police spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Nicholson to kill his own mother.

He was booked on a homicide charge and is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail without bail.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldvideo gamemurder
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos