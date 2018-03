A double-amputee is set to mark an emotional journey when he participates in this weekend's Chevron Houston Marathon.Patrick Pressgrove met his birth mother earlier this year for the first time. At the marathon, he will be joined by his birth mother and adopted mother.Mark Barr, a cancer survivor and paralympian, helped Pressgrove train for the marathon."He's not that far from me," Bar added. "It's really cool to see and inspiring."