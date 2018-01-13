EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2935538" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Laundry folding machine FoldiMate made a splash at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

People at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are lining up to get manicures to test out a new printable nail art technology.You can create your own nail art with the mobile nail printer from Oh-Two nails.The technology from Taiwan allows you to scan digital artwork into an app or create your own designs. All you need to do is brush a special gel onto your nail, put your finger into the printing machine and voila!After processing for about a minute for each nail, you get a flawless art.There's no word yet on what this custom manicure will set you back.