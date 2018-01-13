LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --People at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are lining up to get manicures to test out a new printable nail art technology.
You can create your own nail art with the mobile nail printer from Oh-Two nails.
The technology from Taiwan allows you to scan digital artwork into an app or create your own designs. All you need to do is brush a special gel onto your nail, put your finger into the printing machine and voila!
After processing for about a minute for each nail, you get a flawless art.
There's no word yet on what this custom manicure will set you back.
