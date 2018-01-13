TECHNOLOGY

New technology allows you to create your own nail art with printable mobile app

The mobile nail printer from at the CES in Las Vegas allows you to scan artwork into an app. (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
People at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are lining up to get manicures to test out a new printable nail art technology.

You can create your own nail art with the mobile nail printer from Oh-Two nails.
The technology from Taiwan allows you to scan digital artwork into an app or create your own designs. All you need to do is brush a special gel onto your nail, put your finger into the printing machine and voila!

After processing for about a minute for each nail, you get a flawless art.

There's no word yet on what this custom manicure will set you back.

