Homeless man murdered nearly a year ago finally getting proper burial

EMBED </>More Videos

Last January JD, the well-liked homeless man was found murdered behind a dumpster. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Desiree Martinez says when she got the call from the Fresno County Coroner's Office tears started streaming down her face.

"It was like finally, we get to lay him to rest for a whole year he's been sitting at the morgue," said Martinez.

Last January JD, the well-liked homeless man was found murdered behind a dumpster near Barstow and First Avenues in Northeast Fresno.

His death sparked a huge candlelight vigil in the rain on a Sunday night, as those familiar with his presence for nearly 20 years grieved the tragic loss.

"He was a kind man. He was gentle he would always smile. If you waved he would wave back," said Trisha Deadstrom.

Martinez says for the past year, authorities tried locating JD's family.

"His blood records and dental have been sent all over the world and still there's nothing," said Martinez.

When the only option left was to bury him in the county's cemetery, she stepped in to help.

"To be placed in the dirt and ground with a number not even recognized as a human being it broke my heart so I wanted to stand up," said Martinez.

While Martinez puts the finishing touches on JD's service, Fresno Police are still looking for his killer. They say there have been no new leads.

The homeless advocate hopes this year that will change.

"If he would've known him personally he probably wouldn't have did it. JD was something different. He was really something different. It still hurts and hopefully, that person will come forward," said Martinez.

JD's celebration of life will be held at Belmont Memorial, on January 20th. It starts at 10 a.m. and the community is invited to attend.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
vigilmurderhomelessu.s. & worldfuneralCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video