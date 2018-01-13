SOCIETY

Woman shows off baby bump outside Taco Bell restaurant for maternity photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman takes maternity photos outside Taco Bell

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A Georgia mother showed off her baby bump in front of her favorite fast-food restaurant.

Kristin Johnston, mother of now two, goes to Taco Bell -- a lot.

When she was trying to decide where to take her maternity photos, she decided she wanted to do it in front of her favorite pregnancy cravings spot.

She enlisted the help of her friend to take the photos and once it was done, it was posted on the internet.

Johnston wore a beautiful, bright red floor-length gown and a string of pearls and posed inside and outside the restaurant.

"I want to do something a little different," Johnston told ABC News. "So I said, 'I have to take my maternity pictures there. I'm spending so much time and money there with my cravings. That's the place I've got to go.'"

Johnston was already a mother to a 1-year-old boy named Sawyer.

She and her husband, Cody, welcomed new baby Theodore.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfoodtaco bellphotographyfamilyviralpregnant womanpregnancyGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video