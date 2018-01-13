LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --Brides-to-be in a Los Angeles neighborhood have the chance to get a wedding dress at a deep discount.
An Alfred Angelo bridal store has temporarily reopened to liquidate its inventory.
On Friday, customers found rows of gowns for $299 and bridesmaid dresses for $99. It's a big discount over what could normally cost people thousands of dollars.
Last summer, the Florida-based Alfred Angelo chain filed for bankruptcy and suddenly closed 60 stores across the U.S.
The closures caught customers off-guard, many of them whom were about to pick up dresses only to find locked doors.
