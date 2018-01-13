SHOPPING

Bankrupt bridal chain Alfred Angelo holds liquidation sale

Bankrupt bridal chain opens LA-area store to liquidate inventory (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Brides-to-be in a Los Angeles neighborhood have the chance to get a wedding dress at a deep discount.

An Alfred Angelo bridal store has temporarily reopened to liquidate its inventory.

On Friday, customers found rows of gowns for $299 and bridesmaid dresses for $99. It's a big discount over what could normally cost people thousands of dollars.

RELATED: Brides who ordered dresses from Alfred Angelo stores are out of luck


Last summer, the Florida-based Alfred Angelo chain filed for bankruptcy and suddenly closed 60 stores across the U.S.

The closures caught customers off-guard, many of them whom were about to pick up dresses only to find locked doors.

SEE ALSO: How to save thousands on a wedding dress

We found a wedding dress at a thrift store for only $2.

