We found a wedding dress at a thrift store for only $2.

Brides-to-be in a Los Angeles neighborhood have the chance to get a wedding dress at a deep discount.An Alfred Angelo bridal store has temporarily reopened to liquidate its inventory.On Friday, customers found rows of gowns for $299 and bridesmaid dresses for $99. It's a big discount over what could normally cost people thousands of dollars.Last summer, the Florida-based Alfred Angelo chain filed for bankruptcy and suddenly closed 60 stores across the U.S.The closures caught customers off-guard, many of them whom were about to pick up dresses only to find locked doors.