Man hijacks Greyhound bus and threatens to kill everyone in Illinois

Passengers said the man threatened to killl everyone. (KTRK)

WADSWORTH, Illinois (KTRK) --
It was a scary ride for 40 passengers on a Greyhound bus when a man took the wheel and started threatening to kill everyone.

The man led police on a four hour chase that ended near the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 10 p.m. Friday.

Passengers said the man became irate and started telling everyone he was going to kill them.

Officers had to deploy two sets of spike strips to stop the bus.

"He refused to stop. That's the reason they put the second one out. When he finally hit, that's when we were all hollering in the back 'You need to stop. You need to stop' and he finally stopped," authorities said.

All 40 passengers were safely removed.

The driver was arrested. Police have not said what led up to the incident.

