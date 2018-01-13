Wow. This unbelievable. A close family friend was fired by @united airlines after 16 Years with no infractions for allowing me to fly on his pass to do Charity Work out of town. More details coming. Please RT!!! 🙏💯🤘 — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) January 9, 2018

A former United Airlines worker says he was fired in retaliation for what rapper Paul Wall said about a pilot on social media.The former customer service agent does not want his face shown or name used. He says three years ago, he put Wall on his friends and family travel benefit list so Wall could use the benefit to fly for charity work. He says United approved it.However, in July, while on a flight he paid for, Wall posted some negative tweets about United and a pilot regarding a canceled flight. The employee believes that's when the airline started digging deeper.On Wednesday, the former combat Marine was fired. He says the airline determined Wall violated the companion flyer benefit by using it to fly to locations to make money.Both the employee and Wall dispute that reasoning. The employee, who had worked for the airline for 16 years, was clear about the rules, as was Wall, he says. He claims Wall used the benefit only 56 times in three years out of dozens more flights. He thinks he was fired in retaliation for what his longtime friend said.A United statement reads, "Mr. Wall used the pass travel friends and family benefits for business. Our policy does not permit this. We have a zero tolerance policy and expect all employees to be in full compliance of this."Wall told ABC13 that he believes this wasn't fair to his friend. He also feels that he followed the rules.