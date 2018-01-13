A young mother seen in a disturbing video hanging onto a car this week in Texas City wants people to know why she put herself in danger.Megan Crummett, 18, says her 13-month-old daughter was in the back seat of the car. She had just handed her over to her father for their agreed-upon visitation, but says she then became concerned he wouldn't bring her back."I'm banging on his window. I'm freaking out he's going to take my kid away from me, so I keep asking him and he's not telling me anything," Crummett told ABC13's Jessica Willey.Video, a neighbor recorded, shows Crummett trying to hang onto the car door handle as the baby's father is speeding off."Of course, I'm going to freak out and make sure she's okay. He sped off with her in the car, her car door open. I'm a mother. I'm going to make sure she's okay and home," said Crummett.Texas City police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the father, Zachary Close, 20, on a charge of deadly conduct -- a misdemeanor.Crummett says she does not want Close, her once-boyfriend of three years, to get into trouble, but someone could have been seriously hurt. She hopes for peace."I hope one day we get better for the sake of our daughter," she added.Attempts to reach Close for comment were not successful.