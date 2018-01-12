SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Ask anyone who makes tamales about their construction, and they will tell you that rolling those suckers into a perfect form is complicated.
You have to battle with the possibility that anyone opening a corn husk will find it crumbled and imperfect.
A San Antonio woman may have found a solution so simple that when you watch the video above, you'll be kicking yourself out of pure shame.
Christina Fuentes Rosendahl posted her solution on Facebook on Jan. 2. Since then, her "tamale hack" has surpassed 20 million views and nearly 66,000 shares.
