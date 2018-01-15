FOOD & DRINK

The Heights Gets A New Bar: 'Bobcat Teddy's Ice House'

A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2803 White Oak Dr. in The Heights, the fresh addition is called Bobcat Teddy's Ice House.

This newcomer--with owner Ted Baker of Revelry on Richmond at the helm--is the highly anticipated replacement for Jimmy's Ice House, which operated in the space for nearly 75 years and closed this past July.

At Bobcat Teddy's, Baker has kept a similar selection of bottled beer on hand, and hasn't changed the prices. He also introduced a cocktail program with signature whiskey-based drinks.

There's no food on the menu just yet. However, for special weekend events, expect to see barbecue from Chapman House Smoked Meats on the patio, along with live music.

The new bar has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Andrea R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 21st, said: "So this is is the new and improved Jimmy's Icehouse. Patio has been redone and looks great! No more falling through the old boards or walking on pavement. Hard liquor is served with cool new cocktails to try."

Yelper Leslie R. added: "OK, Jimmy's fans, come check this place out. Sure, there are millennials and craft beer, but it is still a good bar. They still have your basic domestics for $3. Bar and patio have the same layout."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bobcat Teddy's Ice House is open daily from 10am-2am.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos