STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 22-year-old man in Stafford on New Year's Day.

Jessica Musante, 17, and Guiseppe Briguglio, 19, have been charged with the murder of Wilbert James Outlaw II. He was found murdered in a breezeway at the Estates at Fountain Lakes Apartments just before 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Outlaw's father told ABC13 he was pleased by news of the arrest.

Police were able to track down the suspects in Connecticut after receiving multiple tips. They still have no clear motive.

"We are still researching that information. Our detectives are still working with the Texas Rangers to determine exactly what the motive may be," Officer A.J. Tyler with Stafford PD said.

Outlaw's friend, Jacob Lipps, said he knew the two suspects were "bad news." He says Outlaw didn't deserve to die.

"He should be remembered for caring about people. He had a big heart. Most of his friends, they had some tragic back story that ... you feel bad for them you know? And he'd reach out to them and help them in whatever way he could," Lipps said.

Both suspects remain in Connecticut while awaiting extradition back to Texas.

