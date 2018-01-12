NW Harris Co. residents urged to stay inside during search of possibly armed suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents urged to stay inside during search for suspects. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities urged people living in a northwest Harris County neighborhood to stay inside as they search for armed suspects Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said two male suspects, who may be armed, took off when deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle.

Deputies are searching in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane.



A description of the suspects has not yet been disclosed.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
searchmanhuntharris county sheriffs officeHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video