UPDATE: The search for two male auto theft suspects in 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane is no longer active. Suspects remain at large. Nearby residents should remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. #hounews pic.twitter.com/6nnKTaPQwr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 12, 2018

Authorities urged people living in a northwest Harris County neighborhood to stay inside as they search for armed suspects Friday afternoon.Harris County Sheriff's Office said two male suspects, who may be armed, took off when deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle.Deputies are searching in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane.A description of the suspects has not yet been disclosed.