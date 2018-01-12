HOUSTON TEXANS

After 4-12 season, Texans hiking ticket prices by 4% in 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Like in previous seasons, the price to see the Houston Texans in 2018 will go up.

The team announced the average price of seeing the Texans inside NRG Stadium will be $107.56, which is a 3.73 percent hike from the average in 2017 when it cost $103.69.

The Texans, though, assured that the price hike is the smallest since 2014.

Before the 2017 season, the average price of a ticket jumped from $97.32 to $103.69, which amounted to a 6.55 percent increase.

RELATED: Texans announce 6.55 percent price hike for 2017 season tickets

Despite the hike, the Texans said they anticipate to remain ranked around their current standing as the 13th highest average ticket price in the NFL.

The Texans still boast 163 consecutive sell-outs at home and consecutive sold out seasons beginning with their inaugural campaign in 2012.

For 2018, the average price of the least expensive ticket location, the gridiron endzone, will increase by $2. The most expensive location, field level prime 1, will have the largest hike by dollar amount for 2018, from $175 to $182.

LINK: Breakdown of 2018 Texans season tickets by location

This coming season, the Texans will host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and their regular division rivals Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

READ MORE: Here's who the Houston Texans will face in 2018

The team said season ticket holders see at least a 20 percent discount on individual game prices as well as other benefits. The Texans are taking season ticket applications at 832-667-2390 or through HoustonTexans.com.

READ MORE: 5 things the Texans must address after the offseason

