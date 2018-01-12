HOUSTON, Texas --Before they run, they pick up packets, and that means the beginning of the big weekend for the Chevron Houston Marathon!
Tens of thousands of runners will head for the EXPO at the George R. Brown Convention Center in advance of the races on Sunday morning.
All the action hits the streets of Houston early Sunday, with the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon. Don't forget the fast-paced event on Saturday, the ABB 5K.
Stay with ABC13 for complete coverage of the exciting events.
