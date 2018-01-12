HOUSTON ASTROS

Work with Orbit and get to play around on the Astros' home turf

Work with Orbit and get to play around on the Astros' home turf (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you ever wanted to be a part of the Houston Astros but lacked the peak athleticism or the patience to go through the farm system, this opening might be for you.

The Astros posted an opening for "mascot assistant," which will function as an extension of every 'Stros fans' favorite green man, Orbit.

According to the job posting, the assistant position will serve as "head handler" for Orbit during Astros home games and other appearances in the community, and there is the chance to don a costume for the Astros as the team's inflatable mascots.

As far as qualifications, the position calls for applicants to have experience performing in front of crowds, with previous mascot work strongly recommended.

The job is not without its physical extremes. The position requires the "ability to work in a high activity and heavily crowded professional sports venue in all weather extremes for extended periods of time." Better hope the roof stays closed all summer at Minute Maid Park.

There's no salary listed for the position, but you can view the full details of the job at the Astros website.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosjobsMLBbaseballHouston
