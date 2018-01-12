Man suspected of burglary shot by off-duty Metro officer in Pearland

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Pearland.According to Pearland police, an off-duty Metro PD officer arrived to his home in the 14000 block of Ginger Cove Court to find a suspected burglary in progress.A confrontation ensued with the male suspect and the off-duty officer fired his gun.Investigators were able to locate the suspect at Cullen and Prosperity Ridge Drive.Police believe the suspect is connected to the theft of a vehicle on Gentlebrook Drive.The suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.