Man suspected of burglary shot by off-duty Metro officer in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Pearland.
According to Pearland police, an off-duty Metro PD officer arrived to his home in the 14000 block of Ginger Cove Court to find a suspected burglary in progress.
A confrontation ensued with the male suspect and the off-duty officer fired his gun.
Investigators were able to locate the suspect at Cullen and Prosperity Ridge Drive.
Police believe the suspect is connected to the theft of a vehicle on Gentlebrook Drive.
The suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
