Man suspected of burglary shot by off-duty Metro officer in Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

Man suspected of burglary shot by off-duty Metro officer in Pearland, Natasha Barrett reports. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Pearland.

According to Pearland police, an off-duty Metro PD officer arrived to his home in the 14000 block of Ginger Cove Court to find a suspected burglary in progress.

A confrontation ensued with the male suspect and the off-duty officer fired his gun.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect at Cullen and Prosperity Ridge Drive.

Police believe the suspect is connected to the theft of a vehicle on Gentlebrook Drive.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingPearlandHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video