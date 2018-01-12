Softball coach accused in another case involving sex assault of child

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 says a softball coach accused of sex assault of a child will face additional charges in another case.

Juan Corona, known to kids as "Coach Manny," has been coaching softball for more than 25 years, the last 17 of which were in Montgomery County, according to authorities. He has coached and would give private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League located off Pruitt Road.

On Tuesday, ABC13 learned of the allegation of sexual assault of a child against Corona. Now, authorities say he could be facing new charges in at least one case, with more possible victims reaching out.

According to the constable's office, a victim came forward with allegations of years of sexual assault, starting in 2002 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities say they recovered evidence from Corona's house, including video and photos. An additional charge of child pornography is expected to be filed.

Additionally, authorities say three other people have reached out to investigators. Some may be victims, officials say.

"Coach Manny is a con artist," Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3 Captain Daniel Zinetek said. "Most child predators are con artists. They gain the trust of the parents. They gain the trust of the children."

Corona, 44, has been already been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old victim. He was arrested at his home on Jan. 3 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he was held on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case or any other victims is asked to call the Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 at 281-364-4211.

