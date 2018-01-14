CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Runners cross the ABB 5K finish line in downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Runners finish ABB 5K race (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The crowd cheered on their loved ones as they crossed the finish line for the ABB 5K in downtown Houston.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at McKinney and Crawford.

The wind chill Saturday morning made the temperatures feel below freezing, but runners were prepared with some wearing masks over their faces.

The first runner crossed the finish line about 16 minutes into the race.


ALL CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON NEWS

13 best spots to watch the 2018 Chevron Houston Marathon
EMBED More News Videos

Best spots to watch the Houston Marathon

RELATED: Tips for navigating traffic during Chevron Houston Marathon

RELATED: Avoid Chevron Houston Marathon traffic by riding METRORail for free

MASTER THE RUN: Follow the race with the Houston Marathon ambassadors

5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running
EMBED More News Videos

Five ways to participate in the Chevron Houston Marathon


Related Topics:
sportschevron houston marathon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Finish Line: Stories from the Chevron Houston Marathon
Drunk driving victim uses marathon to help others
Marathon weekend emotional one for double-amputee
Fast finishes for marathon and half marathon
More chevron houston marathon
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video