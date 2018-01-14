HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The crowd cheered on their loved ones as they crossed the finish line for the ABB 5K in downtown Houston.
The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at McKinney and Crawford.
The wind chill Saturday morning made the temperatures feel below freezing, but runners were prepared with some wearing masks over their faces.
The first runner crossed the finish line about 16 minutes into the race.
ALL CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON NEWS
13 best spots to watch the 2018 Chevron Houston Marathon
RELATED: Tips for navigating traffic during Chevron Houston Marathon
RELATED: Avoid Chevron Houston Marathon traffic by riding METRORail for free
MASTER THE RUN: Follow the race with the Houston Marathon ambassadors
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running