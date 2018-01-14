EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2809272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Best spots to watch the Houston Marathon

The crowd cheered on their loved ones as they crossed the finish line for the ABB 5K in downtown Houston.The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at McKinney and Crawford.The wind chill Saturday morning made the temperatures feel below freezing, but runners were prepared with some wearing masks over their faces.The first runner crossed the finish line about 16 minutes into the race.