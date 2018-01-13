DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say an auto dealership worker who was upset with his hours allegedly opened fire on his supervisor inside the Gay Family Auto dealership this morning.
Law enforcement identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Allen Lee, of Friendswood.
According to police, Lee was at the dealership in the 3000 block of Gulf Freeway in Dickinson at around 11 a.m., speaking with his boss Michael Pavlas. At some point, police said Lee allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Pavlas.
Pavlas was wounded and Lee left the dealership in his vehicle, police said. The victim was rushed to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds to his arm.
Police were able to broadcast a description of Lee's vehicle, leading to a League City police officer spotting it heading north on I-45. After failing to stop for the officer, police said Lee led multiple cruisers around his home in Friendswood, where he bailed on foot.
Police said officers used a stun gun to subdue Lee and take him into custody.
Lee was taken to the Dickinson City Jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lee is expected to be transferred to Galveston County Jail. Authorities say he does not have any previous criminal history.
Pavlas' wife, Heather, told Eyewitness News today is her husband's birthday.
The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses. If you would like to donate, you may do so by clicking here.
