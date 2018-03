Country singer Dolly Parton is dropping the word "Dixie" from the name of her dinner show.From now on, the attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri, will simply be known as Dolly Parton's Stampede. The show's website has already been changed.In a statement, Parton said the name Dixie was dropped because of changing attitudes. Some on social media say the change is an insult to southern culture.