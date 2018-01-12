2 inmates die from flu in Montgomery County, officials say

Montgomery County officials are reporting that two inmates have died from flu-related symptoms.Judge Wayne L. Mack of Precinct One confirmed that the two inmates recently died from flu-related symptoms on Friday evening, bringing the number of deaths to three in Montgomery County.Texas is among 22 states considered to have the highest amount of flu cases in the U.S. by the end of 2017.County officials stressed that, sadly, people die from the flu every year, but said people should take precautions.