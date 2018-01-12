Man attacked by bear at front door of home

NAPLES, Florida (KTRK) --A Florida man is happy to be alive after he says he was attacked by a bear outside his home.
Andy Meunier says he was letting his dog out Tuesday night when he saw the four-foot tall black bear standing next to him.
"I came outside, and he was right there. I tried to run, and it wasn't fast enough," Meunier said.
He says the bear clawed into his flesh. He now has 41 stitches across his face.
"It felt like somebody punched you. I mean I didn't feel the cuts or anything, and it wasn't until I got back inside. I looked down on my hand and saw blood all over," he described.
Wildlife officers are installing bear-resistant trash cans in the neighborhood to keep the animals away.
