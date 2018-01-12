Man attacked by bear at front door of home

A Florida man is happy to be alive after he says he was attacked by a bear outside his home.Andy Meunier says he was letting his dog out Tuesday night when he saw the four-foot tall black bear standing next to him."I came outside, and he was right there. I tried to run, and it wasn't fast enough," Meunier said.He says the bear clawed into his flesh. He now has 41 stitches across his face."It felt like somebody punched you. I mean I didn't feel the cuts or anything, and it wasn't until I got back inside. I looked down on my hand and saw blood all over," he described.Wildlife officers are installing bear-resistant trash cans in the neighborhood to keep the animals away.