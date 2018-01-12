TRAVEL

American Airlines will award extra miles for passenger inconvenience during flights

The next time you have a problem on a flight, you could receive bonus miles right away. (KTRK)

The next time you have a problem on a flight, you could receive bonus miles right away.

American Airlines is giving flight attendants the ability to compensate passengers with frequent flier miles.

The amount received will depend on the specific problem and length of the flight.

The airline says it has a long-standing policy of creating miles to make up for service problems on-board.

Angry customers will have to file a complaint to receive bonus miles.

American Airlines says giving the flight attendants the power to give away miles will help ensure no one gets off the plane upset.

The department of transportation reports a four percent uptick in complaints from fliers during the first three quarters of last year.

