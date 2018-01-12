SOCIETY

Queen Elizabeth fires bra fitter after tell-all book

A unique position has just opened up at the royal palace: bra fitter. (KTRK)

There's a new job opening at Buckingham Palace: bra fitter.

Luxury underwear firm Rigby & Peller has supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth since 1960.

However, a recent tell-all book has changed that.

The company lost its royal warrant after its owner released "Storm in a D-cup." The book is an autobiography about June Kenton, the firm's director, but it revealed details about fittings with the Queen and Princess Diana.

Kenton admits she failed to send a copy of the book to the palace before it was published.

