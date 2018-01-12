CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

10-year-old twins train together to complete half-marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday, Isabella and Natalia Say said they were celebrating their 10th birthday, but on Sunday, they are planning to run their first ever half marathon. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon just days away, many runners are putting final touches on their race strategy.

The Say family has double the reason to run and have fun.

Thursday, Isabella and Natalia Say said they were celebrating their 10th birthday, but on Sunday, they are planning to run their first ever half marathon.

Their mother Catherine is also a runner and she's planning on getting the entire family to participate.

"We were interested in it because we saw them do the half marathon," says Natalia. "We cheered them on and wanted to do it with them."

Their mother Catherine adds, "We started that journey last year and we have had ups and downs, but they have made it and I am excited."

It takes discipline to get your body ready to run 13.2 miles, but the girls persevered.

Catherine says, "It was rough in the beginning. We had tears on the trail that was my hashtag. Tears on the trail."

The girls have a goal of finishing in less than three hours, but regardless they are just happy to do this together as a family.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsmarathonschevron houston marathonrunningtwinsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Finish Line: Stories from the Chevron Houston Marathon
Drunk driving victim uses marathon to help others
Runners cross ABB 5K finish line Saturday
Marathon weekend emotional one for double-amputee
Fast finishes for marathon and half marathon
More chevron houston marathon
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video