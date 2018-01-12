With the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon just days away, many runners are putting final touches on their race strategy.The Say family has double the reason to run and have fun.Thursday, Isabella and Natalia Say said they were celebrating their 10th birthday, but on Sunday, they are planning to run their first ever half marathon.Their mother Catherine is also a runner and she's planning on getting the entire family to participate."We were interested in it because we saw them do the half marathon," says Natalia. "We cheered them on and wanted to do it with them."Their mother Catherine adds, "We started that journey last year and we have had ups and downs, but they have made it and I am excited."It takes discipline to get your body ready to run 13.2 miles, but the girls persevered.Catherine says, "It was rough in the beginning. We had tears on the trail that was my hashtag. Tears on the trail."The girls have a goal of finishing in less than three hours, but regardless they are just happy to do this together as a family.