HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring at Magnolia Market

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring for 20 positions at their Magnolia Market in Waco.
The couple is looking for employees with three qualities: appreciation for the customer, passion and creativity, and strong values with character.
They also say they look for people who take the time to make their resumes stand out.
SEE ALSO: 'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home
Open positions include baker, market host and guest services specialist.
Ready to apply?
See the full list of current jobs on the Magnolia Market website.
Related: HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff