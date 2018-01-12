CAREERS

HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring at Magnolia Market

Want to work for Chip and Joanna Gaines? They're hiring!

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring for 20 positions at their Magnolia Market in Waco.

The couple is looking for employees with three qualities: appreciation for the customer, passion and creativity, and strong values with character.

They also say they look for people who take the time to make their resumes stand out.

SEE ALSO: 'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home

Open positions include baker, market host and guest services specialist.

Ready to apply?

See the full list of current jobs on the Magnolia Market website.

Related: HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

