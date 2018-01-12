Traveling this weekend? Plan ahead for road construction on SH-288

In addition to numerous closures for the Chevron Houston Marathon, you might encounter a few construction closures on your MLK weekend drive.In Brazoria County, SH-228 southbound from McHard to FM-518 will be blocked off from Friday 9 p.m. until Sunday at 12 a.m. As an alternate route, take Almeda or Cullen.Additionally, the northbound and southbound connector ramps from SH-99 to US-290 will be blocked from Friday 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, use the feeder.MLK Day means lighter traffic on Monday, January 15.