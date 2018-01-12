Strong winds cause power outages throughout Houston

Thousands are reportedly in the dark and cold after strong winds knocked out power in several communities. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As temperatures drop and strong winds pick up, CenterPoint Energy is reporting over 3,400 people without power throughout the Houston area.

In Missouri City, strip malls and gas stations are in the dark as crews work through the night to help restore power.

Thousands of CenterPoint customers lost power due to high winds on Friday morning.


And in Kemah, strong winds reportedly took down a power pole at the Boardwalk and caused a power surge at Landry's Resturant, causing a complete evacuation.

CenterPoint Energy says that crews are on the street and power should be restored in most areas by 7 a.m.
