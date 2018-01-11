Parents uncooperative in search for missing 1-year-old twins

STOCKTON, California --
Police are racing against time to find missing 1-year-old twins after their parents were found safe.

Investigators in California say 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker were possibly living out of a car with their children, KOVR reports.

The family was reported missing on January 4, only to be found during a traffic stop.

Three children found inside the car were taken into protective custody, but the twins Setina and Ren Weddles were nowhere to be found.

Investigators said the twins' parents are not cooperating with officers searching for the children.

While no photos of the twins are available, police said they are described simply as a boy and girl of mixed African American and Cambodian ethnicity.

