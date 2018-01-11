POWER OUTAGE

Crews work to restore power in Missouri City

Weather forces power outages in Missouri City area (KTRK)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousand of CenterPoint customers in Missouri City and the Sienna Plantation neighborhood were without power Thursday night.

Utility crews were seen working on power poles near Highway 6. The number of customers affected dropped from about 5,000 around 9:30 p.m., to about 3,000 at 10 p.m.

Businesses affected had to close early due to the lack of power. Many shoppers and customers were turned away from stores and fast food restaurants.

The outage came right after winds moved through bringing lower temperatures.

It's not yet clear if the weather played a role in the outage.

Related Topics:
weatherpower outageelectricMissouri City
