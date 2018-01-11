PACKAGE THEFT

Watch out 'porch pirates': New 'Blank Box' package theft deterrent put to test

Watch out 'porch pirates': New 'Blank Box' package theft deterrent put to test (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The holidays may be over, but that doesn't mean an end to receiving packages at home.

While porch pirates may continue their Scrooge-like attempts to steal those deliveries, there's a few things you could do to prevent those goods from being swiped.

Jeff Moore, with Top Gun Security Services, says there are a few things homeowners can do to make sure their deliveries don't fall into the wrong hands. His advice: have it delivered to your office.

"If your work is OK with having it sent there, send it there" Moore explained.

You can also set up alternative delivery destinations.

"You can go get a P.O. box for almost nothing at at a postal service place," Moore pointed.

Another idea: have your package sent with the option of signature required, or go high-tech with a home security camera system, including the Ring doorbell system.

Moore said, "You can literally see who's at your door, and tell them, 'Can I help you?'"

That footage may be useful to authorities if a crime was committed.

But some homeowners are using different methods to scare off criminals. The Blank Box creates a shocking blast when the package is picked up off the ground.

Moore tested the box to see how effective it would be.

"That really took my breath away for a second. I think if I was a thief, I'd be long down the road by now," Moore said.

One thing to consider: what if the thief was injured while running away?

University of Houston Assistant Law Professor David Kwok explains, "The key question for the homeowner is did you design this or have reason to believe that this would cause serious injury."

While it may seem useful, homeowners should still consider any legal ramifications before using this approach.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
