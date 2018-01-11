HOUSTON ASTROS

'Would you like 'Stros with that?' World Series champs surprise Whataburger customers

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros become surprise Whataburger workers (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros' Brad Peacock saved Houston's World Series Game 3 in a clutch relief appearance.

So it was fitting to see the reliever save lunch for hungry folks in San Antonio.

Peacock and teammates J.D. Davis and James Hoyt were the 'Stros who showed up at a Whataburger this afternoon as part of the Astros Caravan Tour.

Whataburger tweeted a picture of Peacock, with headset on, handing a bag of the top flight meal to a patron.


The Astros kicked off their tour of the region on Wednesday, leading up to Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosfast food restaurantbaseballSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video