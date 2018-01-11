SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros' Brad Peacock saved Houston's World Series Game 3 in a clutch relief appearance.
So it was fitting to see the reliever save lunch for hungry folks in San Antonio.
Peacock and teammates J.D. Davis and James Hoyt were the 'Stros who showed up at a Whataburger this afternoon as part of the Astros Caravan Tour.
Whataburger tweeted a picture of Peacock, with headset on, handing a bag of the top flight meal to a patron.
The only thing better than getting Whataburger is getting it served by @astros World Champion @BradPeacock41 pic.twitter.com/C46bTKwgVc— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 11, 2018
The Astros kicked off their tour of the region on Wednesday, leading up to Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.
