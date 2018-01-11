Convicted sex offender accused of molesting 2 teenage girls

Families are already conscientious of their surroundings, but news of a registered sex offender molesting two teenagers has some even more disturbed."I don't feel like living here anymore," one woman said. "The saying says, 'Once you do it once he will do it again.'"The woman is neighbors with 53-year-old Edward Lira, a man facing multiple felony charges, including sex acts with a child under 14.Investigators arrested him this week after two teenage girls accused him of abuse, dating back to 2005."Maybe they just hit a breaking point," Fresno Deputy Tony Botti said. "If that's the case, we're glad they did because it was time to put a stop to this and hold him accountable for what he did to them."This is not Lira's first arrest. He was convicted back in 1995 of similar sex acts. Since his release, he is always been in compliance with his registration requirements.Deputies and neighbors say they never suspected anything."He just appeared like a normal person," his neighbor said. "He was always serious. He didn't talk. When I would trim the yard, he would pass along and would greet me."Investigators say Lira rented out a room inside this home.We reached out to the owner of the house, who said even he was not aware of Lira's criminal history. His conviction though is listed on California's Megan's Law website."This is something that could have been stopped a long time ago if maybe that route was taken, but unfortunately here we are 12 years later having to investigate this," Botti said.Deputies say given Lira was not a relative of the victims in this case, but did know them from prior interactions with their family.They also suspect more victims may be out there.