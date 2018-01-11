Man confesses on television to cold case murder

Man confesses on television to murder. (KTRK)

REDDING, California (KTRK) --
After nearly 25 years, a cold case murder in California may have finally been solved.

Brian Hawkins confessed in an on-camera interview with KRCR about his involvement in the killing of Frank McAlister.

"Every minute of every day has been a nightmare," Hawkins told KRCR. "Frank never got to have a life, but we were teenagers and now I'm 44 and still haven't even had a life and now most likely won't anyway."

After the interview, he walked into the sheriff's department and confessed.

