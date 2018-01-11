SPORTS

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green assists Hurricane Harvey victims with "Relief Gang"

EMBED </>More Videos

Gerald Green gives back to Harvey victims with "Relief Gang." (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We all know just how bad Hurricane Harvey devastated our city and surrounding areas. So does Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green.

That's why the native Houstonian joined rapper Trae Tha Truth and the group "Relief Gang" this week to help those still suffering.

"For me, I had to take a stand. So, I linked up with Trae and the Relief Gang. I was honored to meet with him and link with him so we can get things on the roll and help people who need to be helped," he explained.

So - that's exactly what he did.

He toured the group's 38,000 square foot supply warehouse, then went to Kashmere Gardens to meet Beverly Houston.

Houston and her 14-year-old son lost everything in the storm, and little did people know, was still sleeping in a tent in her mold-infested home.

Not anymore.

"We got in that tent and we survived and nobody knew until they opened the door and Trae came in and said "we're going to help you," she said with a smile.

Rapper and business owner Tra Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers make up the "Relief Gang," which has been a God-send for many people who may otherwise slip through the cracks.

"As long as it needs to be done and we're able, we're going to keep doing it," Trae Tha Truth said.

RELATED: Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers helping residents rebuild after Harvey
EMBED More News Videos

Trae tha Truth and "Relief Gang" helping residents rebuild after Harvey.



For Green, this is a trip off the court he'll never forget.

"We got you, alright?" he explained to her.

He pledges to stay involved not just with Houston but with as many people as he can.

"God has blessed me so now it's time to go out and try to help other people," Green added.

If you want to help these gentlemen in their quest to help Houston, you can go to www.angelbynature.com and donate. Donations help buy supplies and allows them to adopt and fix up homes. You can also help Beverly Houston directly by emailing her niece, Dayla, at dsuber8a@gmail.com. Harvey victims still in need of assistance can email reliefgang@gmail.com or direct message @reliefgang on Instagram.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportshurricane harveyHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video