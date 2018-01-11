HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We all know just how bad Hurricane Harvey devastated our city and surrounding areas. So does Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green.
That's why the native Houstonian joined rapper Trae Tha Truth and the group "Relief Gang" this week to help those still suffering.
"For me, I had to take a stand. So, I linked up with Trae and the Relief Gang. I was honored to meet with him and link with him so we can get things on the roll and help people who need to be helped," he explained.
So - that's exactly what he did.
He toured the group's 38,000 square foot supply warehouse, then went to Kashmere Gardens to meet Beverly Houston.
Houston and her 14-year-old son lost everything in the storm, and little did people know, was still sleeping in a tent in her mold-infested home.
Not anymore.
"We got in that tent and we survived and nobody knew until they opened the door and Trae came in and said "we're going to help you," she said with a smile.
Rapper and business owner Tra Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers make up the "Relief Gang," which has been a God-send for many people who may otherwise slip through the cracks.
"As long as it needs to be done and we're able, we're going to keep doing it," Trae Tha Truth said.
For Green, this is a trip off the court he'll never forget.
"We got you, alright?" he explained to her.
He pledges to stay involved not just with Houston but with as many people as he can.
"God has blessed me so now it's time to go out and try to help other people," Green added.
If you want to help these gentlemen in their quest to help Houston, you can go to www.angelbynature.com and donate. Donations help buy supplies and allows them to adopt and fix up homes. You can also help Beverly Houston directly by emailing her niece, Dayla, at dsuber8a@gmail.com. Harvey victims still in need of assistance can email reliefgang@gmail.com or direct message @reliefgang on Instagram.
